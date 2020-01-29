ALERT: Road From Baushar To Al Amerat To Be Partially Closed

Commuters have been requested to make use of alternative routes to reach their destinations in Al Amerat and Baushar.

The Muscat Municipality has alerted residents that they will be closing the Aqabat Baushar – Al Amerat mountain road partially from today evening [29 January] until the morning of Monday, February 10.

The government body has advised those coming from the Wilayats of Seeb and Boushar to make use of the Wadi Adai – Al Amerat road to avoid traffic.

تنوه #بلدية_مسقط بإغلاق شارع الجبل بشكل جزئي -عقبة بوشر /العامرات- بإتجاه #العامرات بدءً من مساء اليوم وحتى صباح يوم الاثنين الموافق 10 فبراير 2020م؛ لذا ننصح القادمين من جهة ولايتي #السيب و #بوشر بإستخدام شارع وادي عدي/العامرات؛ تجنبًا للازدحام وللوصول آمنين بإذن الله لوجهاتهم. pic.twitter.com/fxYxIAtJcA — بلدية مسقط (@M_Municipality) January 29, 2020

