ALERT: Road From Baushar To Al Amerat To Be Partially Closed

29 Jan 2020
POSTED BY Alvin Thomas

Commuters have been requested to make use of alternative routes to reach their destinations in Al Amerat and Baushar.



The Muscat Municipality has alerted residents that they will be closing the Aqabat Baushar – Al Amerat mountain road partially from today evening [29 January] until the morning of Monday, February 10.

The government body has advised those coming from the Wilayats of Seeb and Boushar to make use of the Wadi Adai – Al Amerat road to avoid traffic.

Share this

Public Reviews and Comments