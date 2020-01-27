ALERT: Oman ID And Bank Cards Mandatory For Treatment At Royal Hospital

Oman ID and bank cards have been made mandatory for availing health services at the Royal Hospital from this month.

This extends to the hospital and its specialised centres around the country.

The decision had come into effect on January 1, 2020, after regulations were set in place by the Ministry of Health to digitize payments across all healthcare centres and hospitals in Oman.

The Royal Hospital said in a tweet: “We would like to inform you that the registration fee collection in the outpatient clinics of Royal Hospital and its specialized centers will only be available through a bank card from January 1, 2020.

“The visitors will not be registered in the outpatient clinics without presenting an ID card (in case it was your first visit). If an ID card is not brought, the appointment will be changed to a later date.”

