ALERT: No More Cash Payments In Hospitals From Today

Residents availing services at health institutions (hospitals, healthcare centers, and clinics) across Oman must pay their bills electronically starting today [January 1, 2020].

The Ministry of Health (MoH) tweeted: “According to the instructions issued by the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Health would like to state that all financial institutions in all health institutions will be collected electronically effective from 1st January, 2020.

“The revenue will not be collected in any other way.”

