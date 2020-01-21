ALERT: More Rain In Oman From Tomorrow

Rain is expected to fall in parts of the Sultanate starting from Wednesday [22nd January] until Friday [25th January].

In a statement, the National Multi Hazard Early Warning Centre indicated that a trough of low pressure will affect the northern governorates of the Sultanate starting from tomorrow evening.

This will result in rain and thunderstorms accompanied by fresh fresh downdraft winds, hail, and wadis over Musandam. Areas in Buraimi and its surroundings will also remain partly cloudy on the days, with chances of isolated rain.

Following the passage of the trough, a fresh (15 – 30 knots) northwesterly wind will affect most of the governorates starting Friday evening [25th January], causing a drop in temperatures, frost formation over the mountains, and dust storms in open areas.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions during the rain and avoid crossing wadis.

