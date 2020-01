More rains are expected in Muscat and other parts of Oman in the coming six hours, reads a statement released by the Directorate General of Meteorology.

The tweet reads: “Continuity of shower rain along the coastal areas of Oman Sea. The heavy rain will be concentrated over Governorate of Muscat and the coastal areas of South Al-Sharqia (Ras Al-Had) [in the] coming 6 hours with flash flood and accumulation of water over low areas.”

