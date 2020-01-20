Al Sharqiyah Expressway Is Now Open To The Public

The road with the longest tunnel in operation in the Sultanate is finally open to the public. The Al Sharqiyah Expressway has been soft-launched today [January 20] and is in a test phase that only allows light vehicles.

A 191km portion of the highway that starts from Bidbid and passes through Al Aqq before ending in Al Kamil and Al Wafi comprises of the new expressway.

The Ministry of Transportation (@Transportgovom) had earlier said in a statement: “The road will be opened for a test period of three months, starting from the date of the opening.

“Traffic in the tunnels during this period will be limited to light vehicles only. After the end of the trial period, all heavy vehicles except for vehicles loaded with petrochemicals and hazardous materials will be allowed to pass for the safety of commuters.”

Twitterati have shared their thoughts on the road:

بحمد الله وتوفيقه بدأت الحركة في أنفاق وادي العق الآن، بوركت الجهود، درب السلامة. #انجاز pic.twitter.com/5YgYU4EiV2 — ﮼خالدالراشدي khalid alrashdi (@khalid2alrashdi) January 20, 2020

Here’s a video the Ministry of Transportation had shared with the public on guidelines to follow on the new expressway:

Getting ready to open #SharqyaExpressway which crosses two tunnels For being the very first encounter with tunnels establishment In Oman,we urge all motorist to be cautious & follow in-tunnel safety instructions. Watch the Full instructions here:https://t.co/5Hx0ZLEnTP pic.twitter.com/QXQJGL39i2 — وزارة النقل – سلطنة عمان (@Transportgovom) January 5, 2020

