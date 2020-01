The Muscat International Airport customs department has seized boxes containing smuggled animals destined for Oman.

The smuggled animals were found in boxes which were meant to be imported to Oman, and were reportedly coming in from an Asian country.

They were hidden inside specially-designed containers, the customs department added.

Meanwhile, in other news, the Al Wajaja Border Customs confiscated alcoholic drinks which were hidden inside a special compartment in a vehicle.

Share this