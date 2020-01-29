Airlines Cancel China Flights Amid Coronavirus Scare; Foreigners Being Evacuated From Epicenter

Several flight operators have suspended their flights to China as the Novel Coronavirus scare intensifies.

British Airways, Lion Air, Finnair, United Airlines, and Air Canada have all temporarily suspended their flights to and from mainland China after several governments warned against unnecessary travel to the country.

Meanwhile, Cathay Pacific have slashed their capacities to China by 50 per cent.

As of Wednesday [January 29], more than 6,000 have been diagnosed with the Novel Coronavirus and 132 have died as a result of complications from the virus.

British Airways said in a statement today: “We apologize to customers for the inconvenience, but the safety of our customers and crew is always our priority.”

It was also reported by AP News that a Japanese flight carrying evacuees had left for Japan. This included four people with coughs and fevers; two of whom were later diagnosed with pneumonia.

The three men and one woman were taken to a Tokyo hospital in separate ambulances for treatment and further medical checks, the news agency added.

Another woman developed nausea at the airport and was also hospitalised.

