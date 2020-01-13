A Tribute To The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said By Washington Post Wins Hearts

Oman went into a state of mourning after the loss of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. And as love poured in locally on social media, it seems his far-reaching impact has struck a chord with the international media as well.

Below are snippets from a Washington Post article, titled: ‘Sultan Qaboos, who transformed Oman into a regional power broker, dies at 79’.

The American media house stated that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said succeeded in transferring his country from what seemed to be one from the ‘Middle Ages’ to a modern country with global policies and political influence on the world level.

It also spoke of his childhood, his upbringing and education.