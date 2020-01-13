A Tribute To The Late Sultan Qaboos Bin Said By Washington Post Wins Hearts

Oman went into a state of mourning after the loss of Sultan Qaboos Bin Said. And as love poured in locally on social media, it seems his far-reaching impact has struck a chord with the international media as well.
Below are snippets from a Washington Post article, titled: ‘Sultan Qaboos, who transformed Oman into a regional power broker, dies at 79’.
The American media house stated that His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said succeeded in transferring his country from what seemed to be one from the ‘Middle Ages’ to a modern country with global policies and political influence on the world level.
It also spoke of his childhood, his upbringing and education.
The report reads: “Sultan Qaboos leaves a country that has followed — but not entirely mimicked — the stunning metamorphoses across the gulf Arab states.
“He shunned the skyscrapers and extravagances of nearby Dubai and Abu Dhabi, stressing that Muscat and other cities should generally retain their traditional character and architecture as much as possible, even as five-star resorts and international brands moved in,” it added.
“Qaboos was really a nation-builder,” said Abdullah Baabood – an Omani native and professor of gulf regional studies at Qatar University – to the Washington Post. “He took a place of tribal rivalries and a patchwork of regions and gave it a sense of nationhood.”
The report then added: “While other gulf states tried to outshine one another with malls and theme parks, Oman concentrated on cultural firsts for the region. Among them: a world-class opera house inaugurated by Plácido Domingo conducting Puccini’s ‘Turandot’, and a symphony orchestra that reflected the sultan’s lifelong appreciation for music and his interest in the lute and pipe organ.
“Countries such as Qatar and the United Arab Emirates hired teams of branding consultants and built world-spanning airlines. Sultan Qaboos was content to cultivate cottage industries such as building traditional wooden sailing vessels, known as dhows, and reviving the tradition of Arab perfume-making with a high-end fragrance house, Amouage.”
“In November 2014, as the sultan was receiving medical care, he put his imprimatur on a new magazine dedicated to the Arabian camel.
“In Washington, Oman maintains the Sultan Qaboos Cultural Center, whose missions include funding scholarships for Americans to study in Oman,” it added.