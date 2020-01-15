A Promise To The Nation: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s First Speech In Muscat

His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s speech to the people of Oman on occasion of his first arrival in Muscat after assuming the Reins of Power.

“In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful,

“We thank you for the warm reception you have given us in the name of the family and the Omani people.

“We hope that this day will mark the beginning of a new age and a great future for us all. We promise you that we shall do our duty towards the people of our dear country.

“We also hope that every one of you will do his duty in helping us to build the thriving and happy future that we seek for this country, because, as you know, unless there is co-operation between the government and the people we will not be able to build our country with the speed required to free her from the backwardness she has endured for so long.

“The Government and the people are as one body. If one of its limbs fails to do its duty, the other parts of the body will suffer. We hope that you will think well of us and at the same time we hope that we shall think well of you.

“We ask Allah to grant us success in that which is good. Peace be with you.”

