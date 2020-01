Firefighters have saved the lives of five workers and successfully extinguished fire that broke out in a labourers housing in Al Musannah, Oman’s Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance reported on Tuesday.

In another incident, fire engulfed a storage that belonged to a company in Al Ouqad Industrial Area in Salalah. PACDA firefighters have put-off the blaze and reported no casualities in both incidents.

