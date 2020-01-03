3 Dead, One Injured In Road Accident In Rustaq

Three people were killed and one was injured in a road accident involving a truck and a car today [Thursday, January 30].

As reported by Al Wisal, the accident happened at 7:25am in the road between Ibri and Rustaq.

As per the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), there were 2,802 accidents in the Sultanate’s roads in 2018. However, the Traffic Department at the Royal Oman Police (ROP) had reported earlier last year that the number of accidents reduced by 67 per cent, injuries by 33 per cent, and deaths by 52 per cent.

