2020 Muscat Marathon Postponed

The Muscat Marathon has been postponed until February 21st and 22nd 2020.

In a statement to participants, the organisers of Muscat Marathon said: “The Sultanate of Oman mourns the loss of our visionary leader, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said, whose incredible vision and wisdom has been our inspiration.

“In this time of mourning, the 2020 Al Mouj Muscat Marathon has been postponed until the 21st – 22nd February 2020. Registered runners and International runners will receive an official email shortly. We hope to welcome you to Muscat soon.”

