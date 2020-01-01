1 Dead, 1 Injured In Cooking Gas Cylinder Explosion In Oman

The explosion of a cooking gas cylinder inside a restaurant in Ibri today [January 21] took one life and injured another, reports the Public Authority for Civil Defence and Ambulance (PACDA).

In a tweet, PACDA said: “We call upon all to comply with the safety rules and procedures in the setting up and safe storage of gas cylinders, and that they are in accordance with the requirements laid down by the authorities.”

Here are safety tips to follow to minimise risks:

– Never use it indoors or in restricted spaces.

– Always read the manufacturer’s operating instructions.

– Do not connect or disconnect cylinders near a naked flame.

– Always keep cylinders cool and away from flames, sparks and heat.

It is important to check for –

1) Cracks in the gas regulator

2) Blockage in the pipes

3) The O-ring of the pipe that connects the LPG cylinders to appliances.

– Get your cylinder checked during refill.

– Do not keep cylinders without a secure cap on the valve.

– Cylinder must be installed on a level floor.

Source: Elite Gas Contractors

