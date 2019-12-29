Welcome 2020 In Style With These Awesome New Year’s Eve Events In Muscat

As 2020 comes knocking on our doors, we line up the coolest events that’ll help you ring in the new decade in style.

InterContinental Muscat

This coming holiday, InterContinental Muscat invites family and friends to enjoy endless festive fun with a variety of culinary offers, delightful entertainment, and exciting activities in a luxurious setting.

Don’t miss the biggest and most glamourous New Year’s Eve party in town! Celebrate in glitz and glam – Great Gatsby-style! Dance the night away as Bring the Party Band and DJ Liv Knight sing and perform for you with the best music of the decade. This event is priced at RO60 net including open buffet and beverages.

Welcome the new decade in any of the restaurants with one-night only set menu. Say ‘aloha’ to the New Year at Trader Vic’s and enjoy a four-course set menu and a complimentary glass. Live entertainment by the resident band Los Hidalgos and set menu is priced at RO65 net including free flow of selected beverages.

The InterContinental Muscat is also offering holiday staycation packages that include overnight stays and access to the New Year’s Eve Party.

For bookings call (+968) 9137-3243 or 2468-0000. You can also visit www.intercontinental.com/muscat.

The Grand Countdown

Two of the world’s most celebrated house musicians from Netherlands – Evy X and Debris – along with a host of local talents await you at ‘The Grand Countdown’ NYE event in the Al Mouj Golf arena. Doors will open at 8pm and the party will run into the wee hours of the morning. Entry is free for children (under the age of 10) and ladies (until 10pm), while entry fee is set at RO8 for children over the age of 10, and at RO15 for men. Tickets are available at Chez Sushi (Al Mouj and Qurum branches), Golf World (Al Mouj Golf Club), Rumba Lattina (The Cave Complex), Platinum List, and the Virgin Megastore. For Ticket Delivery, VIP bookings and more information, contact: (+968) 9437-6623, 9403-3605, 9741-8731, 9803-1265.

W Muscat

This is the year to sparkle as W Muscat prepares to ring-in their first NYE with a bang. The Living Room invites you to adorn your most decadent dance attire and indulge in delicious canapés and unlimited specialty beverages from just RO70++ per person. Or, go for an unforgettable evening at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar. With a mouth-watering set-menu and unlimited premium beverages, the rooftop reveling can be enjoyed for RO125++ per person. With CHAR and Harvest also serving up glam celebrations for NYE, W Muscat is pulling out all the stops for the most wonderful time of the year.

For bookings or more information call (+968) 2212-0000.

Centara Muscat Hotel Oman

It’s festively delicious at Centara Muscat Hotel Oman. Welcome 2020 with DJ Black, and indulge in a sumptuous BBQ dinner for RO12 per person and get the party started from 6:00 p.m. till 1:00 a.m.

Call (+968) 2423-6660 for enquiries and reservations, or email cmo@chr.co.th.

Liquid Sky

If a memorable night – by which we mean dancing and partying to house music – is what you’re after, Liquid Sky has you covered. The folks are bringing in Afro Warriors, an established DJ with several international hits under his wings, to set the tone for NYE in Muscat. He’ll also be joined by local artists Alberto, AK, Faizan, Maitrai and White Lion. The regular package, which is inclusive of beverages, for singles and couples is pegged at RO25 and RO40, respectively. Meanwhile, you can book a VIP table for RO350 for six guests or a VVIP table for 12 guests for RO500. For more details, contact the organisers at (+968) 9437-8706 or 9274-9371.

