Unstable Weather To Continue In Oman Over December

Parts of the Sultanate will witness rains in the coming days as the Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) predicts unstable weather conditions to persist over the region’s skies.

In a statement issued to the public, PACA said that the weather conditions will continue to remain unstable – owing to three air depressions – across the country over the month of December.

The first air depression will be formed from the 3rd to 4th December, while the second is expected to occur from December 7th to 9th. Meanwhile, PACA estimates the third to affect Oman sometime mid-December.

PACA also added: “Indicators of (sic.) sporadic rainfall in the governorate of Musandam and North Al Batinah during the next two days, Tuesday and Wednesday.”

The first depression is expected to bring light to heavy rains, while the second could be of a higher intensity. Details of the third depression are awaited.

Effects of the depressions will be felt in the Oman Sea, Musandam, North and South Al Batinah, Muscat, Al Dhaherah, parts of Al Dakhliyah, and the mountainous areas of North and South Al Sharqiyah.

