These Are The World’s Strongest Currencies

The mindset to make the most out of each penny forms the foundation of good money management. But, there’s more to it than just cutting back on expenses to balance the books.
Sometimes, having a strong currency to back you up helps. Strong currencies such as what you’ll find in the list below that share higher monetary value and higher buying power (when converted) than currencies of superpowers such as the US’s American Dollar or UK’s British Pound.
1KWD = 3.28 USD (US Dollar)
1KWD = 2.51 GBP (British Pound)
1KWD = 234.9 INR (Indian Rupee)
1BHD = 2.65 USD
1BHD = 2.03 GBP
1BHD = 189.9 INR
1OMR = 2.60 USD
1OMR = 1.98 GBP
1OMR = 185.7 INR
1JOD = 1.41 USD
1JOD = 1.07 GBP
1JOD = 100.7 INR
1GBP = 1.30 USD
1GBP = 1.00 GBP
1GBP = 100.7 INR
1GIP = 1.30 USD
1GIP = 1.00 GBP
1GIP = 93.4 INR
1KYD = 1.21 USD
1KYD = 0.93 GBP
1KYD = 87.1 INR
1EUR = 1.11 USD
1EUR = 0.85 GBP
1EUR = 79.8 INR
1CHF = 1.02 USD
1CHF = 0.78 GBP
1CHF = 73.2 INR
1USD = 1.00 USD
1USD = 0.76 GBP
1USD = 71.4 INR
Note: Price conversions as of 1:00pm on December 29, 2019
*Source: XE