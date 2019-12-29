These Are The World’s Strongest Currencies

The mindset to make the most out of each penny forms the foundation of good money management. But, there’s more to it than just cutting back on expenses to balance the books.

Sometimes, having a strong currency to back you up helps. Strong currencies such as what you’ll find in the list below that share higher monetary value and higher buying power (when converted) than currencies of superpowers such as the US’s American Dollar or UK’s British Pound.

1) Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)

1KWD = 3.28 USD (US Dollar)

1KWD = 2.51 GBP (British Pound)

1KWD = 234.9 INR (Indian Rupee)

2) Bahraini Dinar (BHD)

1BHD = 2.65 USD

1BHD = 2.03 GBP

1BHD = 189.9 INR

3) Omani Riyal (OMR)

1OMR = 2.60 USD

1OMR = 1.98 GBP

1OMR = 185.7 INR

4) Jordanian Dinar (JOD)

1JOD = 1.41 USD

1JOD = 1.07 GBP

1JOD = 100.7 INR

5) British Pound (GBP)

1GBP = 1.30 USD

1GBP = 1.00 GBP

1GBP = 100.7 INR

6) Gibraltar Pound (GIP)

1GIP = 1.30 USD

1GIP = 1.00 GBP

1GIP = 93.4 INR

7) Caymanian Dollar (KYD)

1KYD = 1.21 USD

1KYD = 0.93 GBP

1KYD = 87.1 INR

8) Euro (EUR)

1EUR = 1.11 USD

1EUR = 0.85 GBP

1EUR = 79.8 INR

9) Swiss Franc (CHF)

1CHF = 1.02 USD

1CHF = 0.78 GBP

1CHF = 73.2 INR

10) US Dollar (USD)

1USD = 1.00 USD

1USD = 0.76 GBP

1USD = 71.4 INR

Note: Price conversions as of 1:00pm on December 29, 2019

*Source: XE

