‘Tech’ The Halls With These 4 Festive Gadgets

From the interstellar to the earthly, The Y Geek Squad rounds up four gizmos to mark the start of the festive season.

Switch to Lite

Kids love gaming. But, let’s face it: the huge markups on consoles nixes our interest in buying into the gaming culture. But, the folks over at Nintendo seem to have a solution – the Switch Lite. This bite-sized, budget-friendly gadget builds on the existing Switch’s platform, and serves up a capable gaming product. At 5.5-inches, the 720p screen is a tad smaller than the original, but the 2,000-plus handheld-supported games from the store can be cross-shared and played on the Lite. The lack of Joy-Con controllers make this a versatile product too – though it’s marginally larger than PlayStation’s botched Vita handheld console. Get this from amazon.com for RO86.3 (shipping charges extra).

Green Thumb

Afraid to get your free-wheeling bachelor mate to adopt a pet? Why not indulge them in something simpler – like gardening? Enter the Smart Garden 3, a gadget that can help them grow their own plants. The fool-proof device comes with a built-in reservoir that will take care of watering for an entire month and, also, its own LED lamps to provide vital light to the plants. It also comes with its own app. You can buy it from clickandgrow.com for a discounted price of RO25 (as of December 1).

Old Meets New

Style meets function with the all-new Fossil Hybrid Smartwatch HR Collider. The simple-looking timepiece comes with an analog watch face – but, get this, it also packs a retro-looking LCD screen on the centre of the device that displays notifications from your phone, plus heart rate and activity statistics, music controls, and other nifty wellness features. It also boasts a ten-day battery-life and a fashionable design unlike any other watch we’ve seen before – but is overshadowed by patchy software. But it’s still worth your RO75 from amazon.com.

Editor’s Pick

Pixel Perfect

Google isn’t new to the smartphone-making world. With over nine years of experience under their belts, you’d expect them to be leaders in the game. After all, they’re the proud makers of Android – the world’s most popular operating system. Yet, their latest take on a phone – the Pixel 4 – leaves us with one that’s as ugly as sin. That, however, is in no way a testament to their incompetence. It has all the makings of a great device that should be included in your gift list. And if the Snapdragon 855 processor and 6GB of RAM isn’t enough to bowl you over, perhaps the Astrophotography (to capture bits of the cosmos you can see) and Studio Photo modes can. The device, which comes with 16- and 12-megapixel cameras in the rear and an 8-megapixel one upfront, has been flaunted as the master of night photography. Couple that with a hefty 2,800mAh battery and 90Hz, 5.7-inch OLED panel pushing colours at 444ppi and you’re left with an iPhone killer. Buy it from amazon.ae for RO356.

