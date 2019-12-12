Sounds of the season at Al Bustan Palace

Delighting music-lovers with the ultimate seasonal celebration, Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel is opening the doors of its grand Majan Ballroom for a special festive pipe organ and ensemble concert. Set in the splendour of one of the capital’s most distinguished venues, the informal concert will whisk guests away to a winter wonderland with a cheerful music program, complemented by sweet treats. Taking place on Sunday, December 29 from 4:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m., attendance is complimentary for the whole family. The event is part of a line-up of social events the resort is hosting to celebrate the holiday season.

Accompanied by 12 musicians, organist Ian Hockley will be bringing a variety of musical pieces to life on the resort’s prestigious Royal Pipe Organ which, commissioned in 1985, is the oldest in Oman. Played only on rare occasions, the magnificent timepiece lends a classical and historic ambiance to the joyful evening where listeners will get lost in the tunes. Rounding off the year with a quintessential Yuletide concert everyone will love, it’s the perfect ingredient for a memorable festive season on the shores of the Sultanate.

