Roads In Oman To Get Numbered Under New Classification System

Forget the hassles of memorizing road names, for a new classification and numbering system will soon come into effect to assist in renaming roads across the Sultanate.

This falls under the new manual for numbering and classifying of roads adopted by the Ministry of Transportation. The manual, dubbed the ‘Road Numbering and Classification Guide (RNCG)’ is intended to help classify and number 415 roads over a total length of 12,152kms – this includes national, arterial, secondary and local roads.

The aim of the project, as reported by Y’s sister radio station, Al Wisal, is to raise safety, develop the efficiency of the network, and guide road users to their destinations.

Thanks to the new system, a distinct framework has been set to identify and classify the roads – and each type of road will soon be renamed with a letter (indicating the classification of the road), road number (to classify which stretch of road you’re on), and an exit number at the main intersections.

The national roads, which includes 10 roads over a total length of 2,755 kms, will be numbered from N1 to N10. Meanwhile, 2,883kms of the 13 arterial roads will be classified between A1 to A13. The systems will come in place after determining the beginning and end of each road, and the number of lanes in each direction.

Thirty-seven (37) of the 1,927kms secondary road system will also adopt names from S10 to S46, while 223 of the local roads spanning across 4,070kms will be named and numbered between D100 and D999.

Source: Al Wisal

