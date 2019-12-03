Oman’s Gulf Cup Dreams Come To An End

Defending champions Oman have been eliminated from the Arabian Gulf Cup after a loss against a resilient Saudi Arabian team on Monday, December 2.

Oman lost the game 3-1 as Saudi’s Firas al-Buraikan struck in the 26th minute before Hattan Bahebri sealed the deal by hitting the back of the nets twice in the 42nd and 57th minutes.

A lone consolation for Oman came in the form of a lone goal in the 55th minute by Al Mandhar al Alawi.

The Sultanate’s chances of qualification were further drawn short after fellow Group B contestants Bahrain struck four goals against Kuwait (to win the game 4-2) to gain a one-goal aggregate over the defending champions.

Bahrain will now go on to join Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and hosts, Qatar.

Share this