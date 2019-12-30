Oman Post Sheds Light On The Sultanate’s Hidden Gems: The Aflaj Systems

Oman’s Aflaj systems are believed to be over 2,000 years’ old and are a part of the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Paying homage to one of the most important examples of Oman’s ancient civilisation, Oman Post has launched a new series of stamps, Aflaj of Oman, in partnership with the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources.

The new set of stamps depicts five historic irrigation systems inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, namely: Falaj Almalki, Falaj Almuyassar, Falaj Aljeela, Falaj Daris, and Falaj AlKhatmeen.

These 2,000 year-old irrigation systems represent an old traditional method to channel water from underground sources, springs, or surface runoff, and distributing it throughout towns and villages.

There are around 3,000 functioning aflaj around Oman today, which demonstrate a longstanding, sustainable use of water resources in an otherwise arid landscape. They also reflect a time-honoured and effective management, and sharing of water resources, underpinned by mutual dependence and communal values.

In a statement released by Oman Post, its CEO Abdulmalik Al Balushi, said: “Philatelists and history buffs will appreciate our new collection, which is a testament to Oman’s rich culture, heritage and history.

“In addition to promoting our country as a must-visit destination, our goal at Oman Post is to showcase what makes the Sultanate unique, and infuse it into commemorative stamps that can be enjoyed by all.

“It is said that you have to know the past to understand the present, and the Aflaj systems are a great reminder of the ingenuity and values of the Omani people.”

Drawing more and more tourists each year, the Aflaj systems are currently the focus of restoration projects by the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources in a bid to preserve this valuable part of Oman’s long history and national identity, an example of traditions that have been maintained for thousands of years.

In addition to Oman Post’s aspirations for global expansion of operations in postal and logistics’ services, as well as eCommerce, the company is committed to delivering stamps that reflect on key domestic and international causes.

The Aflaj of Oman are thoughtfully memorialized in the latest set of stamps, which can be reserved by emailing Oman Post at philatelic@omanpost.om.

