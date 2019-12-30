New Expressway To Open In January In Oman

The much-awaited Al Sharqiyah Expressway is due for a soft opening next month – and we can’t wait to have a go on it.

A 191kms portion of the highway that starts from Bidbid and passes through Al Aqq before ending in Al Kamil and Al Wafi, will be opened to the public on the 20th of January, 2020, the Ministry of Transportation (@Transportgovom) announced on Twitter.

The Ministry added: “The road will be opened for a test period of three months, starting from the date of the opening. Traffic in the tunnels during this period will be limited to light vehicles only. After the end of the trial period, all heavy vehicles except for vehicles loaded with petrochemicals and hazardous materials will be allowed to pass for the safety of commuters.

