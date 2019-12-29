More Rain In Oman Today

December will go down as one of the wettest months of the year for Oman as more rain is predicted over the course of the day.

As per the the Oman Meteorology’s forecast, there are chances of isolated rain accompanied by occassional thundershowers in areas surrounding South al Sharqiya, Al Wusta and Dhofar.

Those travelling to the areas are advised to remain alert for wadis.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain lower than usual in Muscat, with a high of 25-degrees-Celsius and a low of 17-degree-Celsius. Saiq will remain the coolest place in Oman with a low of 8-degrees-Celsius.

The Oman Meteorology also tweeted earlier today, “The flow of clouds continues to the north, south-eastern and central governorates of Dhofar, with chances of separate rains and clouds intensifying on parts of the coast of the Sea of Oman and the Hajar Mountains.”

Share this