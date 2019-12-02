Karate and Kickboxing Showcased At Event In Azaiba

Azaiba Team for Karate and Kickboxing organised a ‘Karate & Kickboxing’ demo class for both students and parents to witness on Monday, 25th November, 2019 at the club grounds.

The demo was showcased by 70 members across both junior and senior categories of the karate and kickboxing squad.

Organised by the 1991 World Karate Champion, Iqbal al Balushi, who is currently serving as the senior karate and kickboxing coach, the night was intended to showcase the age-old art form of martial arts to the public.

The highly-acclaimed coach has also won awards for Oman in international competitions and has represented the nation through his lectures in Japan and Canada.

