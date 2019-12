With the Almighty Allah’s care, His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, may Allah protect him, returned to the country after some medical treatments and checks in the Kingdom of Belgium.

The statement was issued by the Diwan of Royal Court on Friday, 13th December.

May the Almighty Allah protect His Majesty the Sultan and grant him long life to always remain a source of guidance and inspiration for the dear homeland and its loyal people.

Source: Oman News Agency

Share this