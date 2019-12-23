Here’s A List Of Where You Can SAFELY Watch The Solar Eclipse In Oman

Don’t miss your chance to witness the celestial event live at these locations.
Armed with powerful telescopes that can allow safe viewing of the solar eclipse, the Astronomical Society of Oman is setting up centres under its Public Observation of Solar Eclipse programme to allow residents to have a first-hand view of the celestial phenomenon.
The eclipse is slated to begin at 6:30am this Thursday, 26th December; though, it’s expected to be seen in Oman sometime between 6:35am and 6:58am and hit its peak between 7:53am and 7:39am (depending on the location).
The solar eclipse is expected to conclude at 8:59am. Residents have also been strongly warned against staring at the sun without protective equipment.
Residents in Muscat can head to the Seeb beach to catch the solar eclipse live between 6:30am and 9:00am. More locations have been set up in the interiors, the list of which you will find below:
Seeb Beach
Knowledge Oasis Muscat
Al Sharqiyah University
Sayyid Hamad Al Busaidi Library
Al Sheikh Said bin Khalfan Al Khalili School
Al Mudhaibi
Ibra
Al Dhahariz beach
Buraimi University
Al Wusta
Haima public park
Al Rustaq Park
Kawas Mountain
Sultan Qaboos Mosque (Nizwa)
Al Zahia (Adam-Ghaba road)
Atana Stay Al Ashqarah
Silver Jubilee Park (Sohar)
Atana Musandam