Here’s A List Of Where You Can SAFELY Watch The Solar Eclipse In Oman

Don’t miss your chance to witness the celestial event live at these locations.

Armed with powerful telescopes that can allow safe viewing of the solar eclipse, the Astronomical Society of Oman is setting up centres under its Public Observation of Solar Eclipse programme to allow residents to have a first-hand view of the celestial phenomenon.

The eclipse is slated to begin at 6:30am this Thursday, 26th December; though, it’s expected to be seen in Oman sometime between 6:35am and 6:58am and hit its peak between 7:53am and 7:39am (depending on the location).

The solar eclipse is expected to conclude at 8:59am. Residents have also been strongly warned against staring at the sun without protective equipment.

Residents in Muscat can head to the Seeb beach to catch the solar eclipse live between 6:30am and 9:00am. More locations have been set up in the interiors, the list of which you will find below:

Muscat

Seeb Beach

Knowledge Oasis Muscat

North Sharqiyah

Al Sharqiyah University

Sayyid Hamad Al Busaidi Library

Al Sheikh Said bin Khalfan Al Khalili School

Sharqiyah

Al Mudhaibi

Ibra

Dhofar

Al Dhahariz beach

Buraimi

Buraimi University

Central Governorate

Al Wusta

Haima public park

South Al Batinah

Al Rustaq Park

Al Dhahirah

Kawas Mountain

Al Dakhiliyah

Sultan Qaboos Mosque (Nizwa)

Al Zahia (Adam-Ghaba road)

Ash Sharqiyah South

Atana Stay Al Ashqarah

Al Batinah North

Silver Jubilee Park (Sohar)

Musandam

Atana Musandam

