Here Are 6 Outfits That Will Set The Tone For Christmas

This year, we’re taking our holiday festive wear very seriously with some of our favourite looks to bowl them over at the office ‘ugly sweater’ Christmas party! (Though, we have to admit – these Yuletide-inspired jumpers are pretty stylish!).

From the high-end to the high street, Ashlee Starratt helps you to get the look.

Business blazer on the top, party underneath? You bet! We love this Santa’s surprise of a woolen vest from H&M that’s the perfect bit of fashion fun for the fellas this holiday season. Buy it for RO9.6.

Take your ‘ugly sweater’ game up a notch and impress your colleagues over the punch bowl in this Rudolph-inspired shift dress from Matalan that will have you looking as festive as a Christmas cracker. Price: RO3.4.

We get it. It’s your first ‘ugly sweater’ festive party and you want to dip your toe in lightly. This Santa-red, pom-pom polka dot sweater from Max is the perfect starter pack item – on-point with the season without being so over-the-top kitsch. Snag it for RO4.3.

Glam up your party attire by adding a little bit of ice to your wintry festive wardrobe. We love this shimmery, icicle-fringed bag from Bershka in particular. Make it yours for RO5.9.

Prefer to keep your Christmas cheer festively subtle? This navy-blue tie from M&S gets its sparkle with a string-of-lights pattern that will catch your eye. Knot it up for RO6.2.

Glitz up your ensemble with some ornamental accessories to match the occasion – like these pair of dangly earrings from Aldo Accessories that will have you shining as bright as the star atop your Christmas tree. Rock ‘em for RO6.9.

