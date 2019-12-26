Glam Up New Year’s Eve With These 7 Outfits

As we count down the days, minutes, and hours to the dawn of a new decade, let this New Year’s Eve be your ticket to style with a glam ensemble that may just be your ultimate look of the last ten years!

Get the Look: From the high-end to the high street, Ashlee Starratt helps you to get the look.

Don’t compete with the disco ball on New Year’s Eve – ‘be’ the disco ball. This strappy, sparkly, sequined number from H&M will help make your golden-glam transformation complete. It’s also the ultimate pretty party dress. Snag it for RO45.7.

When it comes to NYE accessorizing, go bling or go home. Turn heads as the clock strikes midnight with these pair of rainbow-bright drop earrings from Aldo Accessories. Flaunt them for RO8.4.

Give yourself a vibrant start to 2020 this New Year’s Eve and shrug on this fierce fuchsia blazer from H&M over-top a camisole and those lace tuxedo pants for an ensemble that that screams ‘fashion-forward’. Don it for RO13.4.

A pair of classic fitted tuxedo trousers will never go out of style when it comes to keeping your look black-tie chic this New Year’s Eve. With love the feminine touch the lace detailing gives to this pair from Zara. Make them yours for RO19.9.

Jewel tones are in this season – and we love the chartreuse splendour of this shimmery fringed mini-dress from MANGO. Be the belle-of-the-ball in it for RO99.

When it comes to NYE footwear – only sky-high glam will do. Step carefully and perch tall in these towering rose gold block ankle-strap heels from Call It Spring! With their patent sheen, your friends will be calling you ‘twinkle-toes’! Price: RO19.2.

No party ensemble is complete without some arm-candy. Ours comes in the form of an all-that-glitters carry-all from Parfois. Stash your lipstick and sling it over your shoulder for just RO11.9.

