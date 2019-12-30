Girls Outnumber Boys Two-Fold In School Enrollment In Oman

More female students enrolled in schools in the 2018/2019 academic year and graduated from higher education institutions than male students in the last two years.

Oman’s education sector has grown leaps and bounds since His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said’s ascension in 1970, with over 1,125 public schools currently in operation, as per a Ministry of Education (MoE) revelation in 2018.

However, a new record was achieved when female students outnumbered male students two-fold in grades 5 to 11 in the previous academic year (2018-2019).

As per the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), 335,293 students enrolled in these classes, of which 70 per cent comprised of female students. Meanwhile, males made up 28 per cent of the total and the rest were non-Omani expats (2 per cent).

It was also noted that in the 2017/2018 academic year, more female students graduated from higher education institutions than males.

This makes up a total of 28,419 graduate Omani students, of which 61 per cent were females and 39 per cent were males. It is also known that 88 per cent of the graduates completed their graduation within the Sultanate, as opposed to the 12 per cent that graduated overseas.

