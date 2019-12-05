Get Your Winter Sparkle On With These 7 Accessories

We like our winter sparkle right where we can see it – dangling from our ears and draped around our wrists. From glittering baubles, to shimmery bags, these are our season’s pick of icy accessories.

Get the Look: From the high-end to the high street, Ashlee Starratt helps you to get the look.

Gold and jewel tones all in one glam little accessory? Don’t mind if we do. You’ll need a pair of shades when getting up close with these pair of gold earrings with diamanté appliqués from Zara. Très chic. Snag them for RO8.9.

Make a statement at your festive season function with a necklace that will turn heads. This plucky circle encrusted collar from M&S adds ‘oomph’ to any party outfit. Own it for RO9.6.

A pretty-in-pink pashmina is about as versatile a winter accessory as they come. Tuck it under your collar when the breeze is blowing – or, drape this subtly starry version from Dorothy Perkins at Debenhams over your shoulders and over that little black party dress. Grab it for RO5.9.

Cinch up in style with a slinky gold belt that will hold you tight. Loop this delicate wide-waisted version from H&M through a pair of paper-bag trousers, or around a gem-tone shirtdress. Price: RO7.3.

Don’t be fooled by the rocks that we got – but we don’t blame you if this ice-drop ‘diamond’-style ring from Aldo Accessories made you look twice. It’s ours (and yours!) for just RO5.7.

A winter wardrobe is all about versatility – and we love a good accessory that does double-duty. These gorgeous pair of T-bar chrome heel mules from Charles & Keith are the perfect shade to pair with your 9-to-5 ensemble, while their shimmery-gold chunky heel will scream ‘Look at me!’ glam at the office festive party. Wear them for RO19.1.

Because every girl should have at least one piece of arm-candy that shines as bright as a disco-ball. For us, that accessory is a shimmer-metallic mini-mesh party clutch from Parfois. Make it yours for RO11.9.

