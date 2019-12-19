Embrace The Cold With These 7 Winter-Ready Outfits

From ‘Harry Potter’ scarves, to shearling collars, day-glo duds, and oversized trench coats, the trends this winter for fashionable fellas are outdoorsy meets urban.

Get the Look: From the high-end to the high street, Ashlee Starratt helps you to get the look.

Keep comfy and chic in a classic winter pullover you’ll want to wear all year-round. We love the thin cable-knit of this mustard-coloured thermal from Bershka – and you will to! Snag it for RO16.9.

Hitting the Al Hajar for some weekend hiking? Keep your trousers thermal, yet loose, with a pair of trekkers that come with ample cargo pockets and protection from the elements. These belted pair from M&S come with a zip-off option to convert them into shorts in case you work up a sweat. Price: RO19.9.

Keep warm and cozy while camping at Jebel Shams this weekend in a jacket that goes the distance when it comes to warmth and waterproof. This claret-coloured version from M&S is lined with faux-shearling and will set you back a cool RO44.9.

Don’t even think of braving the elements this winter without protecting your gadgets too. Drop it, bump it, stamp it, this OtterBox case will keep your smartphone from biting the dust – no matter what you throw at it. The catch? At RO23.4 it’s on the pricier side, but well worth it.

Going to great lengths to keep warm this season? Wrap yourself up tight in a scarf that you can easily dress up or down. This classic, checked version from Gap will keep you bundled up nicely. Price: RO11.5.

Don’t lose your grip just because it’s cold outside. Slip on this pair of brown leather gloves from H&M and get that beach-side campfire started under the stars. Wear them for RO11.5.

Whether you’re trekking up the dunes of the Sharqiyah Sands or navigating the cliffside trails of Jebel Al Akhdar, you’ll want to make sure you’ve got traction on your side. These ankle-grazing Gore-Tex treads from Clark’s will have you covered. Wear them for RO58.1.

