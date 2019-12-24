Cool Weather To Continue Across Sultanate: Oman Meteorology

Temperatures across the region are expected to remain low today, as per the Oman Met office.

In its latest forecast, it revealed that temperature across Muscat will range from a high of 24-degree-Celsius to a low of 16-degree-Celsius. Meanwhile, the skies will remain clear over the skies of the Sultanate.

The lowest temperatures are expected to be recorded in Saiq – which will see a low of 3-degree-Celsius. Though, the government body reports that temperature in the region of Saiq had fallen to 0.8-degrees-Celsius last night [23rd December 2019].

This makes it the coldest region in the Sultanate this winter.

Both Salalah and Masirah will remain the warmest cities in Oman with highs of 27-degrees-Celsius and lows of 21-degrees-Celsius.

