A Round Up Of The Season’s Best Festive Offerings In Oman

From Christmas dinners and Yuletide brunches, to the best bashes to ring in the New Year, we’ve rounded up the season’s best festive offerings to tempt you.

InterContinental Muscat welcomes the festive season

This coming holiday, InterContinental Muscat invites family and friends to enjoy endless festive fun with a variety of culinary offers, delightful entertainment, and exciting activities in a luxurious setting.

For the entire month of December, get into the festive spirit and be dazzled with the sparkling festive decorations in the hotel’s opulent lobby. Visit Majlis al Shams for attractive holiday treats, gingerbread treats, and other Christmas goodies and takeaway. Coffee lovers will also enjoy great festive offers from Tr.Eat including spiced lattés , drinks, and Christmas pastries.

Christmas Eve with loved ones are best spent in any of the hotel’s restaurants offering lavish culinary selections. At Tomato, indulge in an exquisite three-course set menu featuring Italian classics paired with drinks. Get into the festive mood and dance the night away at Al Ghazal Pub. Filled with the holiday vibe with the music mixes from resident DJs, guests will also be treated with signature festive beverages. Entry fee is OMR 5 after 10:00 p.m. in the evening. At Trader Vic’s, have a joyful Christmas Eve celebration, island-style, together with live band Los Hidalgos! Enjoy a four-course Christmas menu with a beverage. Set menu is priced at OMR 26++ and a la carte menu is also available.

Start Christmas Day right and gather the family together to enjoy brunch in the beautiful gardens. Dine outdoors at the Palm Lane and enjoy our extensive buffet selection including holiday classics and international flavours. The little ones can also enjoy an afternoon of fun and games with a special visit from Santa and live entertainment. Christmas Brunch is priced at OMR 28++ for adults and OMR 14++ for children. Additional OMR 8++ for special beverages. You can also spend the perfect Christmas Day at Takara Japanese restaurant and enjoy the sushi and teppanyaki live station offers. Priced at OMR 15++ excluding selected beverages.

Don’t miss the biggest and most glamourous New Year’s Eve party in town! Celebrate in glitz and glam – Great Gatsby-style! Dance the night away as Bring the Party Band and DJ Liv Knight sing and perform for you with the best music of the decade. This event is priced at OMR 60 net including open buffet and beverages.

Welcome the new decade in any of the restaurants with one-night only set menu. Say ‘aloha’ to the New Year at Trader Vic’s and enjoy a four-course set menu and a complimentary glass. Live entertainment by the resident band Los Hidalgos and set menu is priced at OMR 65 net including free flow of selected beverages.

The InterContinental Muscat is also offering holiday staycation packages that include overnight stays, Christmas Brunch, and access to the New Year’s Eve Party.

For bookings call (+968) 9137-3243 or 2468-0000. You can also visit www.intercontinental.com/muscat.

Celebrate the season at W Muscat

Celebrate the season in style with W Muscat. Kicking off the festive period on December 24, celebrate Christmas with an exquisite buffet and delectable treats at Harvest. For OMR25++ per person, the fresh and nutritious restaurant is rivalled only by the hotel’s signature grill house, CHAR, offering a flavourful set-menu designed by Chef Marcos for OMR30++ per person. Moving into Christmas Day, Harvest is celebrating with a lavish lunch buffet served up for OMR25++ per person – so you can leave the cooking at home and spend the day being jolly with friends and family.

This is the year to sparkle as W Muscat prepares to ring-in their first NYE with a bang. The Living Room invites you to adorn your most decadent dance attire and indulge in delicious canapés and unlimited specialty beverages from just OMR70++ per person. Or, go for an unforgettable evening at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar. With a mouth-watering set-menu and unlimited premium beverages, the rooftop reveling can be enjoyed for OMR125++ per person. With CHAR and Harvest also serving up glam celebrations for NYE, W Muscat is pulling out all the stops for the most wonderful time of the year.

For bookings or more information call (+968) 2212-0000.

Christmas at Centara Muscat Hotel Oman

It’s festively delicious at Centara Muscat Hotel Oman. Join them at The Roof on Christmas Eve for a sumptuous BBQ dinner for only OMR 8 per person, served from 6:00 p.m. till 12 midnight. Head back to the same venue to welcome 2020 as they celebrate the New Year with DJ Black. Indulge in a sumptuous BBQ dinner for OMR 12 per person and get the party started from 6:00 p.m. till 1:00 a.m.

Call (+968) 2423-6660 for enquiries and reservations, or email cmo@chr.co.th.

An enchanting festive season at Muscat Hills Resort

Indulge with the whole family this festive season with a Christmas Dinner to remember at Muscat Hills Resort’s sumptuous restaurant. From 7:00 p.m. till 10:00 p.m. on December 24, treat the whole family to a six-course menu featuring smoked salmon and caviar, fresh king scallops, fresh black truffle, veal tenderloin and some of the most delicious Christmas sweets. Packages start from OMR27++ for dinner only, OMR30++ with unlimited soft drinks, and OMR40++ with unlimited selected beverages.

For more information or to book your table call (+968) 9121-6645.

