3 Gift Ideas To Win Over The Hardiest Of Gamers

The Y Geek Squad lines up the best deals on games and accessories to please even the hardiest of gamers this holiday season.

A book or a subscription to Amazon Prime may seem like easy, sure-shot gifts fitting for the season – but you’d be cruel to skip past the great lineup of deals out there…especially if your mates aren’t bookworms or cinephiles (like us) as we inch towards the countdown to Christmas.

If you’re feeling festive and want to please your geek squad but don’t know what to get them, veer into the gaming arena to strike down a deal on a console or a lucrative package on games for that spot under the tree.

We round up the top picks of the season – from the gaming titles to the collectibles – all of which should win you brownie points among your friends and family.

PS4 Pro ‘Death Stranding’ Pack

A game revolving around death and destruction may not seem very festive, but we promise you that this purchase will go down well with Sony’s PlayStation fans. The collectible will set you back a fortune – RO154 from amazon.com to be precise – but the bundle comes with a fully-loaded PS4 Pro, complete with 1TB of on-board storage, two unique translucent game controllers to create the right mood, 4K upscaling and rendering capabilities and, to top it all off, a copy of Death Stranding – one of the better releases of 2019. The open-world title conceived by infamous game creator, Hideo Kojima, revolves around a post-apocalyptic America and you – a courier tasked with connecting fractured factions of society, to create a wireless network that you can then use to regain control of Earth.

Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider + Forza Horizon 4

You can’t go wrong with a Ferrari – both on the tarmac or screen. Emulate the feel of driving a 458 Spider (one of Ferrari’s finest builds) with the Thrustmaster Ferrari 458 Spider racing wheel for the Xbox One. The all-in-one device comes with a Ferrari-styled wheel, nine action buttons, one Manettino (the little switch that controls the driving dynamics), a D-pad, and textured grips to add to the ergonomics. You’ll also get gas and brake pedals, and paddle-shifters to sift through gears easily.

Pair this with a copy of Forza Horizon 4 or Forza Motorsport 7 and you’ll be aces in your mate’s book.

AMD Radeon RX 5700 + Metro Exodus

Only a true geek will appreciate this bundle – an AMD Radeon RX 5700 graphic card and the most graphic-intensive game of 2019, Metro Exodus. Putting it all together may be a tall ask –a and may require expert assistance – but when it’s all in place, you’ll be left with one of the most powerful budget graphic cards of the year to render out frames from Metro Exodus. The GPU only boasts 1440p resolution and 8GB GDDR6 memory, but it’s still capable of rendering the game between 40 and 60fps.

You wouldn’t want to crank the settings any lower, as the first-person shooter survival-horror stealth game relies on its graphical intricacies to showcase how humans take on mutated creatures in a post-apocalyptic world. Everything from the dynamic weather system to the dazzling environment deserves a chance to be let loose in a powerful PC – and the AMD Radeon RX 5700 will be up to the task.

