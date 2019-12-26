2020’s Gadgets Of The Future

The Y Geek Squad rounds up four revolutionary devices that will help kick start your New Year in style.

Master of all trades

Speaking of MacBook Pros and Apple, the brand’s unattractive Mac Pro is due to hit local stores soon – but the workhorse probably isn’t for you. For starters, higher variants of the machine will set you back a fine dollar – US$52,000 or RO20,020, which is almost as much as the all-new Tesla Cybertruck. Lower variants are pretty costly too – with prices starting at RO2,310; though, you’ll also need to shell out more for the Apple Pro Display XDR. Much of the cost can be attributed to the Intel Zeon W processor it packs underneath that’s perfect for 3D rendering and AI programming. Keep an eye out for the local launch on Apple’s regional website at apple.com/om/mac-pro.

The TV That Costs More Than A Rolls-Royce!

If 42-inches worth of LED pixels aren’t enough to satisfy your TV viewing needs, it’s time to invest (yes, invest!) in The Wall TV by Samsung. As its name hints, the television quite literally looks like a wall. And with sizes ranging from 146-inches to 292-inches – it’s also the largest television of its kind in the market. While some projectors pull larger numbers, this TV banks on offering crisp images to the viewer with its microLED panels. The results are stunning: you’ll receive 4K resolution even in its largest form and, up to 1,600nits of brightness. Contrary to popular belief, the TV isn’t made of a single panel – it’s put together by borderless tiles of microLED panels at different resolutions. It’s all then knit together to form a large TV. While dealers for the new television are hard to come by, some third-party vendors have listed the product on their websites – and it’ll set you back a mere RO115,500 for 16 panels. Larger variants will set you back an even bigger sum. If we were you, we’d wait for Samsung to list it on their website and buy a Rolls-Royce instead.

Back in time

Tell a millennial that folding phones are back and they’d laugh in your face. Folding phones were all the rage back in the late 1990s and early 2000s – and those who care enough will tell you how modern iterations are a mere hark back at devices from Nokia and Motorola. Be that as it may, Samsung’s Fold is a modern take on a retro idea. It incorporates a large, foldable touchscreen into a single device. At 7.3-inches, the AMOLED screen is almost as large as that of a modern tablet (or phablet). But, it’s small enough to fit into your pocket when you fold it in half. It’s a performer too: with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the phone should make do for your daily needs without any glitches. Pre-ordering of the foldable smartphone is available on samsung.com/global/galaxy/galaxy-fold – but test versions of the device have been selling for upwards of RO762.3. To put that into perspective, you could buy a MacBook Pro for that amount of money.

Bring On 5G

Aside from stepping up the global smartphone game, Huawei is now marketing the latest in technology with their lineup of phones. What we’re particularly interested in is the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is the brand’s flagship 5G device. Aside from packing powerful internals – namely a Kirin 990 chipset and 8GB of RAM – it also comes with a striking 6.53-inch curved OLED screen, IP68 water resistance, four rear cameras (40MP cine camera + 40MP SuperSensing camera + 8MP telephoto camera + 3D depth sensing camera), and a 32MP front-facing one. All of this is packaged in a gorgeous glossy glass body and brought to life by a 4,500mAh battery. Pre-register to buy this at consumer.huawei.com/om/campaign/mate-30-register.

