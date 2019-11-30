We Round Up The Best Pumpkin Recipes To Light Up Your Fall

We’re ending the fall season by rounding up some easy recipes starring that classic fall staple – pumpkin!

– By Leen al Said

Earning their spot as the most famously known type of squash, pumpkins offer so much within their shells. They’re a great source of vitamins A and C and are extremely versatile when used in cooking – as most parts of pumpkins are edible. This includes the shell, flesh, seeds, leaves, and flowers.

Pumpkins can be roasted, boiled, steamed, and mashed – making them easy soup fixes. Pumpkin seeds can also be roasted and eaten as a snack, while the leaves of the pumpkin are eaten as a vegetable in some Korean dishes. Pumpkins can also be pressed to produce pumpkin seed oil which can be used in cooking or as a salad dressing. Aside from their uses in the kitchen pumpkins are also used as decorative accoutrement – carved into decorative lanterns during Halloween. The gourd has also gained popularity from the fairytale of Cinderella, where a pumpkin was turned into the carriage by the fairy godmother to help Cinderella get to the Royal Ball.

That being said – here are five unusual facts about these mighty gourds that may just surprise you!

1. Uncut pumpkins can be stored for three months. The longer you store them, the sweeter their flavour becomes.

2. Pumpkins are 80 per cent water. It’s hard to believe that these dense gourds can also be hydrating, right?!

3. There are hundreds of different varieties of pumpkins, large and small – though jack-o-lanterns are the orange ones most people are familiar with.

4. Over 450 million kilograms of pumpkin are produced in the US each year.

5. Finally, (and perhaps most surprising), pumpkins are fruits not vegetables.

Seven-Ingredient Pumpkin Soup

This simple, no-fuss soup recipe requires just seven ingredients that you already might have at home. The best part? You can enjoy this warm bowl by customizing it your own way!

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 1 hour

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

2 small sugar pumpkins

15 ml olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

480 ml vegetable broth

250 ml coconut milk

30 ml honey

¼ tsp each sea salt, black pepper, cinnamon, paprika.

Method:

Preheat oven to 175 degrees Celsius and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut off the tops of the sugar pumpkins and then halve them. Use a spoon to scrape out all of the seeds and strings (see the next recipe for roasting these seeds).

Brush the insides of the pumpkins with oil and place face down on a baking sheet. Bake for 45-50 minutes or until a fork easily pierces the skin. Remove from the oven, let cool for 10 minutes, then peel away the skin and set the pumpkins aside.

To a large saucepan over medium heat add olive oil and garlic. Cook for 2-3 minutes until slightly browned and translucent.

Add the remaining ingredients, including the pumpkin, and bring to a simmer.

Transfer soup mixture to a blender or use an immersion blender to purée the soup. If using a blender, place a towel over the top of the lid before mixing to avoid any accidents. Pour the mixture back into the pot.

Continue cooking over medium-low heat for 5-10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings as needed. Serve as is.

(Source: www.theminimalistbaker.com)

Roasting Pumpkin Seeds at Home

If you’re feeling ambitious, utilize the seeds you’ve scraped off the pumpkins for the soup recipe and roast them at home for a healthy snack.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 35 minutes

Ingredients:

Fresh pumpkin seeds

Salt

Extra virgin olive oil

Method:

Boil the pumpkin seeds in salted water for 10 minutes.

Let simmer for another 10 minutes.

Remove from heat and drain.

Pre-heat oven to 200 degrees Celsius.

Coat seeds with olive oil.

Spread seeds out on a roasting pan.

Bake seeds at 200 degrees Celsius until browned. Depending on the size of the seeds, this will take between 10-20 minutes.

When lightly browned, remove seeds from the pan and let cool.

