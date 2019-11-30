We Round Up The Best Pumpkin Recipes To Light Up Your Fall

We’re ending the fall season by rounding up some easy recipes starring that classic fall staple – pumpkin!
– By Leen al Said
Earning their spot as the most famously known type of squash, pumpkins offer so much within their shells. They’re a great source of vitamins A and C and are extremely versatile when used in cooking – as most parts of pumpkins are edible. This includes the shell, flesh, seeds, leaves, and flowers.
Pumpkins can be roasted, boiled, steamed, and mashed – making them easy soup fixes. Pumpkin seeds can also be roasted and eaten as a snack, while the leaves of the pumpkin are eaten as a vegetable in some Korean dishes. Pumpkins can also be pressed to produce pumpkin seed oil which can be used in cooking or as a salad dressing. Aside from their uses in the kitchen pumpkins are also used as decorative accoutrement – carved into decorative lanterns during Halloween. The gourd has also gained popularity from the fairytale of Cinderella, where a pumpkin was turned into the carriage by the fairy godmother to help Cinderella get to the Royal Ball.
That being said – here are five unusual facts about these mighty gourds that may just surprise you!
1. Uncut pumpkins can be stored for three months. The longer you store them, the sweeter their flavour becomes.
2. Pumpkins are 80 per cent water. It’s hard to believe that these dense gourds can also be hydrating, right?!
3. There are hundreds of different varieties of pumpkins, large and small – though jack-o-lanterns are the orange ones most people are familiar with.
4. Over 450 million kilograms of pumpkin are produced in the US each year.
5. Finally, (and perhaps most surprising), pumpkins are fruits not vegetables.
This simple, no-fuss soup recipe requires just seven ingredients that you already might have at home. The best part? You can enjoy this warm bowl by customizing it your own way!
Prep time: 15 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
Method:
(Source: www.theminimalistbaker.com)
If you’re feeling ambitious, utilize the seeds you’ve scraped off the pumpkins for the soup recipe and roast them at home for a healthy snack.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 35 minutes
Ingredients:
Method: