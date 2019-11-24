SPAR Oman Celebrates National Day By Hosting Omani Doodle Artists

SPAR Oman marked the glorious occasion of Oman’s 49th National Day by hosting a special event and launching a charity drive in the presence of the management and staff at the Madinat Qaboos branch.

To commemorate the significant milestone, SPAR Oman invited budding Omani doodle artists, Shahad al Riyamy and Manar al Kindi, to host live demonstration of their works.

The talented artists further created a magnificent doodle art piece, which has been put up at entrance of SPAR Oman’s Madinat Qaboos branch.

The piece of art will be available for viewing for the next one month.

In keeping with its social initiatives, SPAR Oman also launched its annual ‘National Collection Drive – Lend a Helping Hand in Feeding the Needy’ in collaboration with Dar Al Atta’a, Oman’s inclusive charity organisation.

As part of the drive, SPAR Oman has put up collection booths inside all its outlets across Oman. Shoppers who wish to make a contribution to this magnanimous cause can donate food products like rice, flour, long life milk, coffee, tea, wheat, cornflakes, cooking oil, dates, and legumes at collection booths, which will be handed over to Dar Al Atta’a at a later stage.

Shoppers can also donate pre-packed charity packs, which are readily available in SPAR Oman stores.

Kanan Kapadia, the Director of Khimji Ramdas, said: “National Day is a special occasion for all of us living in the Sultanate of Oman. We join the nation in saluting and paying tribute to the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said who has led the country to the path of progress and prosperity.

“We are proud to be part of the great strides Oman has taken under the visionary direction of His Majesty. As we pledge our dedication and commitment to work towards the growth of the nation, we were pleased to celebrate the occasion with an event that celebrated Omani talent.”

Moosapeta Sridhar, the CEO of SPAR Oman added: “We are particularly pleased to start off our National Collection Drive in connection with the day that is close to our hearts.

“In a way this campaign strengthens nationalist values among donors as they join forces to help others. Through this drive Spar Oman reiterates its social responsibility vision to fit in the society it operates in. We are committed to bettering the communities we operate in, and as part of these enduring efforts we are proud to have partnered with Dar Al Atta’a. We hope to collect substantial items and hand over to Dar Al Atta’a.”

Thanking SPAR Oman, Mariam al Zadjali, chairperson of Dar al Atta’a said: “We are pleased to collaborate with Spar Oman who have once again taken up a noble initiative targeted towards the needy. We are certain that such acts will bring about a positive change to their lives.”

Launched in 2014, SPAR Supermarket currently has 23 stores across Oman. SPAR’s success story in Oman has been possible because of customers’ acceptance, which has been driven by our four core values of freshness, choice, value and excellent customer service.

