New Stamp To Commemorate 49th National Day

On the occasion of the 49th National Day of the Sultanate, Oman Post has launched a commemorative stamp highlighting the Al Batinah Expressway project.

The stamp has been launched to highlight the importance of the highway in enhancing Oman’s infrastructure and its contributions in driving economic development within the country.

Al Batinah Expressway was officially inaugurated in December 2018.

It’s a 256kms-long, eight-lane highway that connects the Muscat Expressway at Halaban with the UAE border at Khatmat Malaha.

